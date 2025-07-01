Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): Fashion's fiercest editor is officially back, and she's not alone. Production has kicked off on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', with Oscar-winner Meryl Streep donning Miranda Priestly's icy composure once again.

Alongside her are Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, all reprising their iconic roles from the 2006 hit.

The sequel, under the banner of Disney's 20th Century Studios, is set to sashay into cinemas on May 1, 2026.

The film, still shrouded in stylish secrecy, also welcomes Kenneth Branagh to the high-stakes world of fashion media.

Branagh will play Miranda Priestly's husband, a new dynamic that promises fresh intrigue to the story, as per Variety.

The studio confirmed the news through an Instagram post.

The post was captioned as, "The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production."

The 2006 original, based on Lauren Weisberger's bestselling novel, followed aspiring journalist Andy Sachs (Hathaway) as she navigated the world of couture and cruelty under Priestly's command.

Now, nearly two decades later, the sequel reportedly sees Miranda grappling with a different challenge: the collapse of the print magazine empire she once ruled.

Emily Blunt's character, Emily Charlton, no longer fetches coffee, but has levelled up.

As per Variety, she now holds a top role at a luxury conglomerate, one Miranda must court for dwindling advertising dollars.

In the cutthroat ballet of modern publishing, tables have turned, and alliances will be tested.

Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs, last seen walking away from Runway, remains a question mark. Her character, now established in traditional journalism, could bring yet another lens to the film's theme of media in transition, as per Variety.

Original director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are back at the helm.

Karen Rosenfelt, producer of the original, also rejoins the production. (ANI)

