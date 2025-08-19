Los Angeles [US], August 19 (ANI): Netflix has announced the return of its critically acclaimed drama series, 'The Diplomat', with the much-anticipated third season set to premiere in October 2025.

The streamer released a teaser for the upcoming instalment, featuring Keri Russell reprising her role as Kate Wyler. The clip opens with Kate issuing a stark warning, "A terribly flawed woman is now the president, and only we know just how flawed."

The ominous warning appears to be related to Grace Penn, played by Allison Janney, and her alleged involvement in the bombing of a British aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf.

According to the official synopsis, it is now upto Kate to keep an eye on the Oval Office.

"Ambassador Kate Wyler lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she's after the VP's job. But now the President is dead, Kate's husband Hal may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is the leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal's campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Whitford)," the show's official synopsis states, as quoted by Variety.

The new episodes for 'The Diplomat' Season 3 will be released on October 16, 2025.

While Keri, along with Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, will be returning for the third part, Bradley Whitford is also set to make an entry.

The show has already been renewed for a fourth season at Netflix.

'The Diplomat' debuted in 2023, becoming an instant hit. It also picked up numerous award nominations, including the Emmys and Golden Globes. (ANI)

