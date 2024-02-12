Makers of the upcoming action thriller film The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling, released a Super Bowl ad that features multiple action sequences, aliens and space cowboys, Variety reported. In one of the scenes, the Barbie actor could be seen crying while listening to Taylor Swit's song 'All Too Well'. "Have you been crying to Taylor Swift?" Emily Blunt asks Gosling in the trailer. "Doesn't everybody?" Gosling replies. The Fall Guy Trailer: Ryan Gosling Is a Stunt Man Solving A Mystery and Romancing Emily Blunt in David Leitch's Action-Comedy (Watch Video).

As per Variety, based on Glen A. Larson's 1980s television series of the same name, The Fall Guy stars Gosling as Colt Seavers, a stuntman on the hunt for a missing movie star he once doubled for. The film also stars Blunt as Gosling's ex-girlfriend, Jody, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the AWOL star. Supporting them in the film is Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Winston Duke ("Black Panther"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso") and Teresa Palmer ("A Discovery of Witches"). The Fall Guy Release Date: Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s Action Comedy Film To Release on May 3, 2024.

Watch The Fall Guy Trailer:

Helmed by David Leitch, The Fall Guy is written by Drew Pearce and produced by Leitch, Gosling, McCormick and Guymon Casady for Universal Pictures and 87North Productions. Executive producers include Pearce, Larson, Peter Cramer, Cecil O'Connor, Matt Reilly and Geoff Shaevitz. The Fall Guy is all set to hit the theatres on May 3.