The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Cast (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the Prime Video series, has announced the names of eight new actors set to join the recurring cast of its forthcoming second season. Oliver Alvin-Wilson (The Bay), Stuart Bowman (Bodyguard), Gavi Singh Chera (The Undeclared War), William Chubb (The Sandman), Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones), Will Keen (Ridley Road), Selina Lo (Boss Level), and Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) have boarded the show. The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power to Introduce 7 New Cast Members for Season 2.

Previously announced actors in recurring role include Sam Hazeldine, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle and Nicholas Woodeson. The Rings of Power is primarily based on the appendices of The Lord of the Rings, specifically the description of Middle Earth's Second Age, and includes younger versions of some of the key characters from the original trilogy. Amazon’s Rings Of Power Series is Just a Cash Grab, According to This Lord of the Rings … – Latest Tweet by GameSpot.

Meet the New Cast Members

Oliver Alvin-Wilson (The Bay)

Join us in welcoming Oliver Alvin-Wilson (@Oliver_A_Wilson) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (1/8) pic.twitter.com/kchZH80Ldy — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022

Stuart Bowman (Bodyguard)

Join us in welcoming Stuart Bowman (@stuartbowman) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (2/8) pic.twitter.com/JGLqsCUaEC — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022

Gavi Singh Chera (The Undeclared War)

Join us in welcoming Gavi Singh Chera to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (3/8) pic.twitter.com/Qdni0XmRYa — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022

William Chubb (The Sandman)

Join us in welcoming William Chubb to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (4/8) pic.twitter.com/tsJ4xCchUk — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022

Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones)

Join us in welcoming Kevin Eldon (@ItsKevinEldon) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (5/8) pic.twitter.com/7rerGINtrv — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022

Will Keen (Ridley Road)

Join us in welcoming Will Keen to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (6/8) pic.twitter.com/77PEVHpu1Z — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022

Selina Lo (Boss Level)

Join us in welcoming Selina Lo (@itsselinalo) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (7/8) pic.twitter.com/iavwjngBvm — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022

Calam Lynch

Join us in welcoming Calam Lynch (@CalamLynch94) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (8/8) pic.twitter.com/ek8eMqx1DS — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022

Set thousands of years before the events of J R R Tolkien's famed book series, the series follows the forging of the original rings of power during the Second Age that allowed the Dark Lord Sauron to spread evil across Middle Earth. JD Payne and Patrick McKay serve as creators on The Rings of Power. The first season of the show, which had Payne attached as showrunner, premiered on Prime Video on September 2. The streamer had renewed the highly-ambitious series for a second run while it was in the pre-production stage of the first season back in 2019. Production on The Rings of Power season two is currently underway in the UK.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)