Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): Executive producers of 'The Mandalorian', Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau 'Star Wars' celebration held at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday.

According to Deadline, American actor Pedro Pascal shared only three words "Action. Spectacle. Surprises," to describe the upcoming third season of Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian'.

American actor Pedro Pascal joined The Mandalorian bosses Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and co-stars Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Giancarlo Esposito, Temuera Morrison and more for a panel centred on the Disney+ series. The conversation, titled "Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni," saw Pascal and fellow members of The Mandalorian team tease what's to come in the junior season, which will debut in 2023.

Actor Giancarlo Esposito also shared what he wants from his character, "I will squash that little green bastard," he said, referring to none other but Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda. The last viewers saw of The Child was in the Season 2 finale, where they seek safety and guidance under Luke Skywalker.

The team also provided more deets about the upcoming Ahsoka series, starring Rosario Dawson in the lead role.

Adding more information to the event, the team also speculated that director Rick Famuyiwa will also executive produce The Mandalorian Season 3.

Ahsoka will continue to follow its eponymous character, which will debut in 2023. (ANI)

