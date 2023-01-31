Veteran actress Cindy Williams who is known to play Shirley to Penny Marshall’s gruff Laverne in the hit 70s television show Laverne & Shirley is no more. Her family spokesperson confirmed the news. She was 75. Annie Wersching Dies Battling Cancer at 45; the Actress Was Best Known for Her Roles in The Vampire Diaries, Timeless, The Rookie Among Others.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

'Laverne & Shirley' actress Cindy Williams dies at 75, AP reports https://t.co/xcBKRXxegrpic.twitter.com/wnTvRm6fy1 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 31, 2023

