Entertainment News | 'The Time to Take Action is Now': Nick Jonas Calls out Racism, Bigotry Post Floyd's Demise

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Calling out, racism, bigotry, and exclusion, singer Nick Jonas on Thursday said "the time to take action is NOW" and revealed that he and his actor wife donated to organisations working for equal rights in the United States.

As the 'Black Lives Matter' protests continue, following the demise of African-American man George Floyd, Jonas expressed in an Instagram post that he and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas have "heavy hearts."

"@priyankachopra and I have heavy hearts ... The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue," the 'Sucker' singer wrote in the caption.

"The time to take action is NOW. It's no longer enough to say "I'm not racist". We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community," he added.

Nick's caption further revealed that the celebrity couple has donated to two different organisations - Equal Justice Initiative and ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union).

"In our first step towards our continued efforts to help fight this fight, Pri and I have donated to the @eji_org & @aclu_nationwide. We stand with you and we love you. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd," he wrote.

Across the country, people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against the black community, in the wake of a shocking video that shows Floyd, an African-American man, being taken into custody in Minneapolis by a white officer who places his knee on his neck.

On May 25, the 46-year old Floyd, died in police custody after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for at least eight minutes. His death has sparked a series of protests across the US. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder by a Minnesota court. (ANI)

