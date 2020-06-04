SP Balasubrahmanyam Birthday Special: Dil Deewana, Telusa Manasa - 5 Chartbuster Melodies Sung By The Legendary That Have Become Classics!

SP Balasubrahmanyam (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Playback singer and music director, Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam fondly referred to as Balu or SPB celebrates his 74th birthday on June 4, 2020. The legendary musician who has given many superhit melodies in his career spanning over five decades wears numerous titles like a pro. The interesting takeaway here is that he is loved by fans across age groups and that's that the power which makes him keep going. Over the years, he has crooned songs in 16 diverse languages. Not just a singer, he has added many feathers to his hat by acing in the acting, producing and many other departments. SP Balasubrahmanyam Birthday Special: 5 Timeless Hits The Legend Sang for Salman Khan That Make Us Wish A Reunion Was In The Cards.

Talking about his achievements, SP Balasubrahmanyam is a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee and has also his name listed in Guinness World Records. He has till now churned over 40000 melodies. And on the occasion of his birthday, we list his top 5 songs which will take you down the memory lane. Ilaiyaraaja Turns 76! Maestro to Perform With KJ Yesudas and Balasubrahmanyam in a Special Concert Today!

Dil Deewana - Maine Pyar Kiya

Let's start with a Salman Khan and Bhagyashree song which became a chartbuster during its time and still is etched in the minds of many. This one was sung by none other than the birthday man, SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi - Chettu Kinda Pleader

While this film was a thriller comedy, this particular song from the flick garnered a lot of reactions. Balasubrahmanyam's vocals blended in well with the actor's persona and it created magic onscreen.

Hum Bane Tum Bane - Ek Duuje Ke Liye

Ek Duje Ke Liye was a turning point in the singer's life. As his duet with Lata Mangeshkar impressed fans. The movie starred Kamal Hassan and Rati Agnihotri.

Telusa Manasa - Criminal

Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer film worked tremendously well at the box office. However, one song which was on the audience's mind while they left the theatre was the above one. The romantic melody is pure gold.

Keeravaani - Anveshana

This film starred Karthik, Bhanupriya, Kaikala Satyanarayana and Sarath Babu. This romantic melody sung by the singer is celebrated as a classic now.

That's it, guys! We know there are many songs from the singer which are famous and how, but the above ones are our favourites. Be it South or Telugu cinema, SP Balasubrahmanyam has weaved his musical magic everywhere. Here's wishing him a happy birthday from team LatestLY!