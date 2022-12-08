Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd is set to release Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' from the soundtrack to the James Cameron film Avatar: The Way of Water. According to Variety, an American media company, the song, which was teased last week by the singer, will be released on Hollywood Records on December 15. Avatar The Way of Water Review: Early Reactions Call James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Sequel a ‘Visual Spectacle’, Say its ‘Bigger’ and ‘Better’ Than the First One.

It has been written by The Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen. The album will also feature an original score from Grammy-winning composer Simon Franglen; the film opens in theatres on December 16. In The Weeknd's earlier tease of the song, a choir could be heard playing in the background, supported by a booming drum beat, reminiscent of the previous film's grandiose score by James Horner. Avatar The Way of Water: The Weeknd Teases His Upcoming Song for James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Adventure! (Watch Video).

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. Meanwhile, last month, The Weeknd completed the North American leg of his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour -- belatedly, as the originally scheduled final date of the tour was postponed when he lost his voice a few minutes into the show. It was rescheduled for November 26 to 27, as per Variety.

