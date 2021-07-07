Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, popularly known as Tragedy King, was cremated with state honours on Wednesday evening.

For his huge body of work and remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray laid out special arrangements for the late actor's funeral.

Wrapped in tricolour, Dilip Kumar's mortal remains were buried at Mumbai's Juhu Kabristan. He also received a gun salute at his funeral.

Dilip Kumar's spokesman Faisal Farooqi even shared a video of police personnel draping the evergreen star in Indian Flag.

Several videos and pictures of Dilip Kumar's last rites have been doing the rounds on the internet, wherein we can also see several mourners gathered to catch a glimpse of the iconic actor for one last time.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan and director-producer Subhash Ghai were present at the cremation to pay their last respects to Dilip Kumar, who passed away today after prolonged health complications.

Also, earlier in the afternoon, several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, arrived at Dilip Kumar's residence to offer their condolences to late actor's family members, especially his wife Saira Banu.

Dilip Kumar, who created magic on the Indian silver screen with movies such as 'Andaz', 'Devdas' and 'Mughal-e-Azam', died at the age of 98. (ANI)

