Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Actor Nora Fatehi is all set to make her Telugu film debut opposite Varun Tej in Karuna Kumar's directorial ‘Matka'. The actor-dancer shared her excitement and expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

As per a statement, Nora will be seen in a vital role in the film. She will also do a special dance number.

Also Read | RRKPK’s Alia Bhatt Reveals Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt Are Her Fave Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants!.

Sharing the excitement, Nora said in a statement, “This is truly an exceptional moment for me. Excited to share screen with Varun Tej. Thank you to my Director Karuna Kumar, the Producers Vyra Entertainment for making me a part of this film. I seek your love and best wishes as I start this exhilarating journey.”

Earlier today, makers unveiled the official title, which was tentatively titled as ‘VT14'.Titled 'Matka', the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chowdary. On Thursday, the team attended the film's mahurat shot.

Also Read | Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review: Early Reactions to Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s Family Entertainer Are Positive!.

Sharing the film's poster, Varun on Thursday took to Instagram and wrote, "My next! Need all your love."

The movie is set in the period backdrop of the 1960s in Vizag.

Varun Tej will also be seen in the action thriller movie Gandeevadhari Arjuna'.He recently shared the film's teaser. The teaser begins with a suspenseful scene in which someone looking for "File 13", and then comes Varun Tej as Arjuna. As Varun Tej's agent character readies to set out on a crucial mission to save Nassar, who is being targeted at a UN Summit centred on climate change.

It’s not disclosed why Sakshi Vaidya's character refused to collaborate with Varun Tej.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Here is the teaser of #GandeevadhariArjuna. Hope you like it!”

Recently, Varun Tej shared the pre-teaser and captioned it, “Here is the pre-teaser of #GandeevadhariArjuna I bet the teaser will have you in overdrive. Coming soon.”The clip showcased some hardcore action sequences of the film. The film, starring Varun Tej in the lead role, is all set to hit theatres on August 25. It is directed by Praveen Sattaru. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)