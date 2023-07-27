The motion poster of Matka starring Varun Tej as the lead has been unveiled by the makers today. Set in the backdrop of Vizag, the plot of the flick takes place between 1958-1982 is based on a real incident that shook the entire nation. The story spans 24 years. Matka will have Meenakshi Chowdary essaying Varun Tej’s love interest and Nora Fatehi in a special role. VT14 Titled As Matka! Check Out First Look Poster of Varun Tej – Karuna Kumar’s Upcoming Film.

Matka Motion Poster:

