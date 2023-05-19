Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Actor Sanya Malhotra is out with her new film 'Kathal'.

Helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery' revolves around the theft of two prized jackfruits from the garden of a local politician in a small town in Madhya Pradesh, India. Amidst this investigation, a young police officer named Mahima finds herself at the centre of the mystery.

Also Read | Cannes 2023: Sean Penn Slams Hollywood Producers, Calls Them 'Bankers Guild'.

Sharing details about her role as a cop, Sanya wrote, "Playing the role of a cop wasn't easy, to be honest. I had to do a lot of background work to fit well into the character. I also learned a lot of things while trying to perfect my role. I also liked how my character was a female cop in a rural Indian setting, which is not seen very often. Kathal was yet another learning curve for me as an actress and artist."

In the coming months, Sanya will be seen film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, Mrs and in the biopic Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw. (ANI)

Also Read | Bhediya OTT Release: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's Film to Stream on Jio Cinema From May 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)