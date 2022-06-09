Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor's 37th birthday on Thursday, cousin brother, actor Arjun Kapoor extended his wishes to cousin sister Sonam Kapoor in a special way.

On Thursday, Arjun dedicated a special birthday post on Instagram to his cousin sister Sonam in a 'throwback-way', as he shared a childhood picture featuring himself with Sonam displaying the equation shared by both of them since childhood. He captioned it, "Happy birthday @sonamkapoor this photo sums us up perfectly... you the bashful one & me the thinker... times flown by but we haven't changed just grown up I guess... from us being kids to you having one of your own now... always proud of you & got your back despite u already having someone as solid as @anandahuja ... love you always your older(technically I'm just about 17 days younger but doesn't feel like that with your madness around ) brother !!!

Reacting to the heartfelt post, Sonam commented, "Love you so much" and Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja commented, "Seeing both your expressions in this is incredible and so telling of your relationship. You trying to be earnest and her teasing you."

Meanwhile, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja also shared an unseen picture of them to wish her. Several friends of Sonam from the entertainment industry also wished her with pictures of them together. Swara Bhasker, Anand L Rai, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Kubbra Sait, Athiya Shetty, Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta, and Anushka Sharma were among those who extended their wishes to the 37-year-old star on Instagram.

Sonam and Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. She announced her pregnancy a few weeks back and is expecting her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja this fall.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be next seen in "Blind" directed by Shome Makhija, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year. (ANI)

