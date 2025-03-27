Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Nostalgia alert! Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor on Thursday walked down memory lane and shared an adorable picture with husband Saif Ali Khan from the days when they were dating each other.

In the picture, both Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called 'Saifeena', can be seen sitting on a couch.

"Throwback thursday part 2," she captioned the picture, followed by a red heart emoji.

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other.

During their dating phase, Saif dished out major boyfriend goals by getting a tattoo of Kareena's name on his forearm. To date, the couple leaves does not leave any chance to make each other feel special with their gestures.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently paid tribute to her grandfather and legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor with her stunning performance at the 25th Silver Jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2025 (IIFA) in Jaipur.

Kareena is yet to share details about her upcoming films. Saif has Jewel Thief in his kitty. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor. (ANI)

