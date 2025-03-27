Mumbai, March 27: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has heaped praise on his ‘Sikandar’ co-star Rashmika Mandanna for her work ethics and dedication. Salman recently spoke with fellow superstar Aamir Khan, and the director of ‘Sikandar’, A.R. Murugadoss in a special video. A.R. Murugadoss was the connecting link in the conversation as he has worked with both Salman in ‘Sikandar’, and with Aamir in ‘Ghajini’.

During the conversation, the subject of the female lead of ‘Sikandar’ came up. Aamir, who often forgets people’s names, asked Salman about the female lead to which Salman said, “Rashmika Mandanna, she is very hard working. I remember in Hyderabad, she was shooting with us from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am. And she used to get ready for, I think ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ she was shooting at that time, and she had a fever also. She used to shoot all day for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. And she used to come back and shoot with us”. ‘Jitni Umar Likhi Hai, Utni Likhi Hai’: Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Ahead of ‘Sikandar’ Release.

He further mentioned, “So, the only time that she used to get was the driving time in the car from one location to another. That reminded me of my early days in the industry. We have all done it, two shifts or three shifts”. Meanwhile, Salman earlier also shared that he is joining the forces once again with director Sooraj Barjatya. The superstar spoke with the media at a five star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Wednesday and revealed that he is collaborating with the director, and once Sooraj wraps up the film he is working on, the two will embark on the journey for the upcoming film. 'Yeh Toh Film Line Se Hain': Salman Khan Explains Bone of Contention in Parents' Inter-Faith Marriage.

Salman, however, refrained from divulging the title of the movie which is in the pipeline. The news comes as a pleasant surprise for a generation that has grown up on 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'. While 'Maine Pyar Kiya', which marked Salman's debut, propelled Salman to stardom, 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' made him the favourite of the family audience. It's also perhaps the only movie in Hindi cinema, which doesn't have an antagonist, and the conflict arises in the last 30 minutes of the film. Nevertheless, 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' became the highest grossing movie, and has cultivated a strong following of family audiences as it hooks the audience during its broadcast even 30 years after its release.

