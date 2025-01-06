Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff recently shared an update on his health journey following a bout of dengue fever.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to post a shirtless picture of himself, revealing his slimmed-down appearance post-recovery. In the caption, he wrote, "Took this a day after I recovered from dengue fever."

The picture received a wave of reactions from fans who commented on his resilience.

One user wrote, "Action Hero on the spot," while another said, "May your heart be healthy." A third added, "Get well soon TIGER."

On the work front, Tiger is gearing up for his next big project, 'Baaghi 4'. The makers had unveiled an intense poster in November, showing Tiger sitting on a toilet seat with a knife in hand and blood splattered around the room. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and is set to release on September 5, 2025.

'Baaghi 4' will be directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, which marks his Bollywood debut. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner.

The 'Baaghi' franchise started in 2016 with the release of the first film, directed by Sabbir Khan. It was an action-packed thriller inspired by the 2004 Telugu movie 'Varsham' and the 2011 Indonesian film The Raid: Redemption. The movie featured Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu in lead roles.

The second instalment, 'Baaghi 2', came out in the year 2018. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it was a remake of the Telugu movie 'Kshanam'. This film starred Tiger Shroff alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, and Randeep Hooda.

In 2020, 'Baaghi 3' was released, again directed by Ahmed Khan. It starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. (ANI)

