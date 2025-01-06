Nayanthara is back in headline. Not for her new project but for the legal trouble for her released documentary. The Lady superstar is facing fresh legal challenges over her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. The latest issue involves the producers of her hit film Chandramukhi, who have filed a lawsuit against her, claiming that excerpts from the film were used in the documentary without permission. The producers are demanding INR 5 crore in compensation from both Nayanthara and Netflix for what they say is a violation of copyright laws. The controversy surrounds a specific clip from Chandramukhi, which was reportedly included in the wedding segment of the documentary. This legal action follows a similar lawsuit from Dhanush, producer of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, who earlier filed a 10-crore claim over a behind-the-scenes clip from the 2015 film. ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’: Despite Dhanush’s Legal Threat, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Netflix Documentary Uses BTS Footage From ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ (Watch Video).

Legal Action Over Chandramukhi Clips in Nayanthara’s Documentary

The legal notice from the Chandramukhi producers has intensified the situation, and as the case now moves to the Madras High Court, Nayanthara's response is awaited. The documentary, which offers an intimate view of her personal life, including her relationship with filmmaker and husband Vignesh Shivan, has captured public attention and is now at the centre of legal controversy. Actor Chitra Lakshmanan, known for providing exclusive film-related updates on his YouTube channel, recently shared that the makers of Chandramukhi are upset about certain scenes from the film being featured in Nayanthara's documentary. Nayanthara Responds to Dhanush’s INR 10 Crore Legal Notice Ahead of the Release of Her Netflix Documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’; Read the Actress’ Open Letter.

Trailer Of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale

Chandramukhi, a significant milestone in Nayanthara's career, remains one of her most cherished roles. This fresh legal battle has added a new layer of drama to her already eventful career.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).