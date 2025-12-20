Washington DC [US], December 20 (ANI): Actor Timothee Chalamet has seemingly put an end to online speculation linking him to British rapper EsDeeKid, while offering fans an unexpected twist -- a musical collaboration, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chalamet and EsDeeKid shared a snippet of a remixed version of the track "4 Raws" on Instagram. The clip features an unmasked Chalamet confidently strutting alongside the still-obscured rapper, with the actor delivering rap verses that reference his upcoming film Marty Supreme, his public persona, and even his long-running nickname, Lil' Timmy Tim, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin Wedding: K-Drama Power Couple Ties the Knot Following Decade-Long Romance, Pics Surface.

"Trying to stack $100 million, girl got $1 billion, what the fuck what a wonderful feeling," Chalamet raps in the remix. He stays boisterous, flaunting about his A-list life as he raps, "My life is an opera, look at the Oscars, look at the groupies, look at the movies, look at the triple-A girl gon' choose me," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speculation that Chalamet was secretly EsDeeKid had gained traction during the actor's Marty Supreme press tour, with fans pointing to similarities in voice, timing and public appearances. The latest collaboration appears to put those rumours to rest, while confirming the actor's involvement as a featured collaborator rather than a hidden alter ego.

Also Read | Sreenivasan Dies: Superstar Rajinikanth Condoles Demise of Veteran Malayalam Actor, Calls Him 'Excellent Actor and Very Good Human Being'.

Chalamet has previously spoken openly about his admiration for hip-hop, and his performance on the remix showcases a confident, if playful, delivery. While the verse appears tongue-in-cheek, it highlights the actor's long-standing interest in the genre.

The collaboration marks one of the more unconventional moments from Chalamet's ongoing promotional run for Marty Supreme. The actor is hoping to secure his first Academy Award after missing out last year for A Complete Unknown. Although he did not take home an Oscar, the film's soundtrack earned a Grammy nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

While theories surrounding EsDeeKid now appear to have run their course, speculation around celebrity alter egos continues to circulate in Hollywood, with fans drawing connections between other stars and anonymous creative personas, as per the outlet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)