London [UK], March 20 (ANI): Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is set to receive the highest honour from the British Film Institute (BFI), the BFI Fellowship, at the institute Chair's Dinner in London on May 12.

According to BFI's official website, the Fellowship recognises Cruise's achievements as an extraordinary, versatile actor whose career has spanned everything from critically acclaimed dramas and romances to dark thrillers and high-octane action films.

It also takes into consideration the huge contribution by the actor to the UK film industry as he chose to shoot numerous films, including many Mission: Impossible films on location in London, Birmingham, North Yorkshire, the Lake District, the Peak District, and more.

In a statement as quoted by BFI, the 'Mission Impossible' actor said that he has no plans to stop making movies in the UK as he believes that it is home to some incredibly talented actors and directors and stunning locations in the world.

"I am truly honoured by this acknowledgement. I've been making films in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop. The UK is home to incredibly talented professionals -- actors, directors, writers, and crews, as well as some of the most stunning locations in the world. I'm grateful for all the BFI has done to support UK filmmaking and this incredible art form we share," said Tom Cruise, as quoted in the press release of BFI.

The day before the Fellowship presentation, the BFI will host a special event that Cruise will attend for public audiences, including film students who are looking to break into the industry.

As per BFI, after receiving the fellowship, actor Cruise will be joining the distinguished ranks of other BFI Fellows including David Lean, Bette Davis, Akira Kurosawa, Ousmane Sembene, Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger, Orson Welles, Thelma Schoonmaker, Derek Jarman, Martin Scorsese, Satyajit Ray, Yasujiro Ozu and, most recently, Tilda Swinton, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G Wilson, Spike Lee and Christopher Nolan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tom Cruise will be seen in 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'. Set to release on May 23, 2025, The Final Reckoning is the sequel to the 2023 film Dead Reckoning Part One.

Newcomers to the franchise include Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O'Brian, and Stephen Oyoung, adding further excitement to this highly anticipated film directed by Christopher McQuarrie, as per Deadline. (ANI)

