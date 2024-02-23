Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise will be seen headlining Alejandro G. Inarritu's new film. Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are in talks to acquire the package, which marks Inarritu's first English-language film since the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer The Revenant nearly a decade ago, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Inarritu, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone have penned down the film's script. More details regarding the project have been kept under wraps. The project comes after Cruise inked a splashy (but not exclusive) deal with Warner Bros. last month, leading to rampant speculation over what the pact would yield. The feature also fits the bill of rumours that Cruise is eager to work with auteurs after spending much of the past decade on franchise projects, including the Mission: Impossible films and Top Gun: Maverick, all at Paramount. Tom Cruise Has No Plans To Retire From Acting Any Time Soon, Mission Impossible 7 Actor Says ‘I Want To Enjoy This Moment Right Now’.

Inarritu last directed the Spanish-language Netflix drama Bardo. Before this, the director was in theatres with The Revenant, which earned over USD 500 million at the global box office and landed him the best director Oscar. This followed his 2015 best picture, director and original wins for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). Cruise has been nominated twice for best actor, in Oliver Stone's Born on the Fourth of July (1990) and Cameron Crowe's Jerry Maguire (1997), and once for supporting actor in Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia (2000). Inarritu directed DiCaprio to Oscar gold in The Revenant and helped Michael Keaton land the best actor nom for Birdman. Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One: Tom Cruise Opens Up About His Death-Defying Stuns in the Film.

The pairing of Cruise and the filmmaker is sure to raise the notion that the actor is hoping for a prestige play. The collaboration between Cruise and Inarritu's is bound to create buzz among moviegoers across the globe, especially considering the duo's past hit projects.