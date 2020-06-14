Entertainment News | Tom Jones Reveals He Has No Plans to Retire After Turning 80

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

According to Fox News, the 80-year-old Welsh hitmaker, whose real name is Sir Thomas John Woodward, revealed that his decades-long career will continue as long as he's still breathing.

The musician said in an interview with the U.K.'s Mirror, "I like birthdays. People say, 'What is it like growing old?' but I say, 'What is the alternative?'"

He acknowledged that getting older is a fact of life and that it's something he doesn't mind "as the memories are tremendous."

While some wouldn't blame the artist for stepping away from touring at age 80, Jones revealed he doesn't plan on ever retiring.

He said of performing worldwide hits, "I don't want to stop as God has been good to me and my voice is still there. I want to do it as long as there is a breath in my body."

The 'She's a Lady' singer was forced to postpone his tour back in 2017. He took to Twitter to apologise to fans for the delay but said it was based on "medical advice" he received from his doctor. (ANI)

