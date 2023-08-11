Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): American actor Tori Spelling shared pictures on Instagram on Thursday from a summer spent with her children, including time spent at the beach, PageSix reported.

She can be seen having fun with her sons Beau Dean, Finn Davey, Liam Aaron, and daughters Hattie Margaret and Stella in the pictures.

She captioned the post, "As long as we have each other… #summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool."

‘The Beverly Hills’ star and Dean McDermott, whom she divorced after 18 years of marriage, have five children, as per PageSix.

McDermott announced the split in a since-deleted May Instagram post, writing, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

The actor continued, "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Later, a source told PEOPLE that Spelling had indeed been lodging with a friend. According to a different insider, the actress has been turning to her mother Candy, from whom she had previously been estranged, for assistance throughout the change.

The source said, “She has given Tori assurances that her and her kids would absolutely be taken care of and there should be no financial insecurity moving forward.” (ANI)

