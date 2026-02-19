Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): With just a month left for the release of one of the most awaited films in the country, 'Toxic,' the makers of the Yash-starrer have now unveiled a new poster that gives a dark and intense glimpse into the film's world.

The makers, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share the poster for the action-thriller. In the new poster, Yash can be seen standing in the middle of a bloody battlefield. His face is partly hidden as he drinks from a bottle, with signs of heavy violence all around him. The poster also confirms that the teaser for the film will be released on February 20.

The first glimpse of the film was unveiled in January earlier this year. The two-minute, fifty-two-second clip offered a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as Raya. Set against the backdrop of a cemetery, the teaser opened with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence, signaling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya with a Tommy gun.

The film stars Yash alongside Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles. Kiara plays Nadia, a character shown as calm but carrying deep emotions. Huma Qureshi appears as Elizabeth, a sharp and dangerous presence. Nayanthara is seen as Ganga, a role that changes the balance of power in the story. Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, a character shown as charming yet hard to read, while Rukmini Vasanth essays Mellisa, a figure with quiet control. The final reveal introduced Yash as Raya, with the line "Daddy's home."

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Toxic marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026. (ANI)

