Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Actor Yash's fans may have to wait a little longer to watch his upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' in theatres. The film, which was earlier slated to release on March 19, will not hit cinemas as planned.

The makers have decided to push the release date of the action-thriller to June 4, 2026, due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

The team had already planned a big trailer launch event in Bengaluru on March 8, with media from across the country. Promotions were in place, and the first song, titled 'Tabaahi,' was also ready to release on March 2. However, the makers decided to pause all promotional activities in view of the situation.

In an official statement, the production houses shared that after years of "dedicated labor," they were excited to release the film in March. However, they said the "current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East," has affected their plan to reach the widest audience.

"After years of dedicated labor, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience," the statement read.

"Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release," it added.

'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on June 4, 2026. "See you at the movies," the statement further read.

The film stars Yash in the lead role, along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. It is written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie has been shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. (ANI)

