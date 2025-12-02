Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): 'The Great Shamsuddin Family', a comedy-drama, is all set to be out soon on OTT, with Kritika Kamra, Purab Kohli, Farida Jalal, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar, Sheeba Chaddha, and Dolly Ahluwalia in key roles.

Set over one wildly eventful day in Delhi, the story follows Bani Ahmed (Kritika Kamra), a writer racing against a career-defining 12-hour deadline--until a cascade of mothers, aunts, cousins, and old flames barges into her home, each carrying their own emergencies. What begins as a simple workday spirals into a storm of secrets, simmering tensions, unexpected reunions, and emotionally charged showdowns. As Bani navigates interfaith complexities, generational clashes, and relentless family expectations, she's pushed to confront what she truly wants. By sunset, she must decide whether to chase her dreams across the world or stay rooted among the people who frustrate her, overwhelm her, and ultimately love her the most.

On Tuesday, the show's trailer was unveiled. Have a look at it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRwEaDwjK5D/?hl=en

On what fans can expect from her role, Kritika, who will be seen playing the role of Bani Ahmed said, "Now that the trailer is out, I'm thrilled for viewers to finally meet Bani. This entire rollercoaster unfolds through her eyes. She's that quintessential elder daughter in a middle-income family--quietly dependable, endlessly responsible, and always putting herself last, even when all she wants is a single day to focus on her own future. Instead, she's swallowed by a whirlwind of family chaos. Playing her allowed me to tap into strength, vulnerability, wit, and frustration all at once. I can't wait for audiences to experience the storm she's trying so hard to outrun"

Actor Purab Kohli added, "This film truly feels like a mirror held up to every Indian family--the laughter, the arguments, the affection, the utter pandemonium. That's exactly what makes it so relatable and so warm. Acting in it was a joy because it drops you straight into the heart of a loud, loving middle-income family where everyone talks over each other, but somehow the love always rises above the noise. I'mexcited for audiences to step into this madness with us."

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary also opened up about her experience working in the show.

She shared, "The Great Shamsuddin Family strikes the perfect balance between heart, humour, and the everyday madness we're all secretly familiar with. I play the classic younger sister -- impulsive, dramatic, and always running back to her older sibling when things go sideways -- and it was such fun stepping into her shoes, especially since this is my first time doing comedy after a run of serious, heavy-handed dramatic roles. Working with this cast felt like being part of one big, chaotic, affectionate family; everyone brought their quirks and warmth to set."

'The Great Shamsuddin Family', which is directed by Anusha Rizvi , will be out on JioHotstar on December 12th. (ANI)

