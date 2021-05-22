Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): American musician Travis Barker called girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian 'the love of my life' after the duo's delightful date at Disneyland.

The 45-year-old 'Blink-182 member' called Kourtney "the love of my life" on Thursday in the comments section of his photos from their visit to the "Happiest Place On Earth."

Kardashian commented, "happiest."

As revealed by Page Six, the couple were spotted at the Anaheim, California amusement park on Wednesday with the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's 11-year-old son Mason and 8-year-old daughter Penelope, and Barker's 17-year-old son Landon, and 15-year-old daughter Alabama.

After the artist gave a brief look into the happy evening on his Instagram page, fans spouted over the love-struck pair.

One wrote, "I just love you too [sic] together!!!!" Another added, "Love looks so good on both of you. After the difficult year, we have all had....run after it...because really it's all that matters in the end. Congratulations."

However, it seems like not every person is a major ally of the couple, especially Barker's ex-wife, model and actor Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares his two young kids.

The 46-year-old model recently made headlines when she accused the Grammy nominee of taking part in an extramarital affair with Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian during their marriage - and blamed Kim for allegedly being the reason for their divorce.

However, a source close to Kim revealed to Page Six this week, "Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship."

The insider added, "Anyone who is close to them has always known that Travis has been in love with Kourtney for forever [not Kim]. They are madly in love and best of friends. Everyone in their circle couldn't be happier for them."

Per Page Six, Moakler and Barker married in 2004, parted ways in 2006, and finished their divorce in 2008.

Kourtney has never been hitched, yet she shares Mason, Penelope and son Reign with ex Scott Disick.

Page Six revealed that Barker and Kourtney have been friends for over 10 years yet began dating in January.

The record producer Barker said in March that he liked dating a lady with kids, revealing to Drew Barrymore, "I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of every day being with them, especially in the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone is so important." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)