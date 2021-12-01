Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): Host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to emcee the upcoming 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will take place on January 31, at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award ceremony will air live on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus.

Noah had previously hosted the 63rd Grammys, which were held in March. That ceremony had originally been scheduled for January 31, 2021, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

"Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March's Grammys, and we can't wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year," said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer of news and sports at Paramount Plus.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy added, "Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics. We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."

The Grammy nominations were announced last week, with Jon Batiste leading the field with a near-record 11 nods. Batiste, who currently serves as the band leader on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert', landed nods in the top categories of record of the year for 'Freedom' and album of the year for 'We Are'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Recording Academy also revealed last week that those two categories, along with the two other general field categories, song of the year and best new artist, now each feature 10 nominees, up from eight. (ANI)

