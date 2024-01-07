Cindy Morgan, known for her roles in Caddyshack and Tron, passed away at 69, allegedly due to natural causes according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office in Florida. Her portrayal of Lacey Underall in the 1980 comedy Caddyshack earned her recognition alongside stars like Bill Murray and Chevy Chase. Cindy was recognised for guest roles in series like The Love Boat, Vega$, and Chips, starred as computer programmer Lora Baines and her alter-ego Yori in the 1982 sci-fi film Tron. She later voiced Ma3a in the Tron 2.0 video game released in 2003, maintaining her connection to the Tron universe. Shimada Yoko Dies at 69; Japanese Golden-Globe Winning Actress Best Known for Her Role in Shogun.

