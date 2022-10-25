Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Diwali party at Bachchan's residence was a fun riot and Karan Johar's Instagram post is proof of this fact.

Filmmaker Karan Johar met actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher at megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash on Monday night.

Also Read | #BiggBoss Ki Hui @iamTinaDatta Se Vaartalaap. Kya Unke Safaayi Se Aap Karte Ho Agree? … – Latest Tweet by ColorsTV.

The two have worked together as judges on the reality show, India's Got Talent. During their stint on the show, Kirron and Karan used to tease each other for their dressing sense. And now after a long time, the duo met each other at Big B's house where they indulged in a fun banter.

Taking to Instagram, Karan dropped a video in which he is seen teasing Kirron for her red suit. In her defence, Kirron, too, roasted Karan.

Also Read | Snoop Dogg Smokes '150 Joints a Day', Claims His Blunt Roller.

He teased Kirron by saying, "Aren't we late for Karwa Chauth?" She replied, "You shut up. Tu jo ye anarkali ban ke aaya hua hai na, thodi der me mujra andar hone wala hai." Making fun of his style of walking, she further said, "Jitni nazakat tum me hai, itni kisi aurat mein nahi hai yaha pe."

After being roasted by Kirron, Karan said, "I have a feeling my outfit has a lot of texture, embroidery, its beauteous." He said it was Kirron whose outfit was very "seen (usual)". She responded to him by saying, "Not at all. This is especially woven for me so its not seen at all." When he said that it is the personality that should be woven and asked her about her personality, she said, "Much better than yours, everybody knows it. Even you know this."

Bachchan's Diwali bash was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)