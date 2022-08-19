Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's acting career is about to take off with David O. Russell's "Amsterdam," in which she plays a grieving woman in a key supporting role. The drama, starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, is set to be Swift's most high-profile film yet. However, it turns out that she could have had "The Twilight Saga" on her resume had her agent's wishes not been denied by "New Moon" director Chris Weitz.

According to Variety, Swift's agent said that Swift wanted any kind of role in "New Moon," even just "someone at the cafeteria, or the diner or whatever. She just wants to be in this movie."

Also Read | Jonah Hill Announces Decision to Step Away From Movie Promotion, Public Appearances, Here’s Why.

"Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie - not because of you, but she's a Twi-hard," Weitz recently revealed "The Twilight Effect" podcast with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe.

Weitz turned down the agent's request because he thought Swift was too famous to be in "New Moon." Swift would obtrusively draw attention away from the other actors and the plot if she suddenly appeared on the screen.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Says Krrish Franchise Exists Because of The Lord of the Rings.

"The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything," Weitz said. "I kick myself for it too, because - I was like, wow, I could've been hanging out with Taylor Swift. She must have been like, 'Who is this jerk?' But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film."

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner's "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" amassed $709 million at the global box office in 2009. The film's $72 million domestic opening day take at the box office at the time was the biggest ever for a domestic release. It held the record for almost two years, but "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" later broke it with $91 million in 2011. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)