Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Superstar Rajnikanth shared a frame with Kapil Dev from the sets of his upcoming film 'Lal Saalam'.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the actor shared the frame with the caption, "It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji., who made India proud winning for the first time ever..Cricket World Cup!!!" From the caption, it seems like, Kapil Dev played a character in Rajnikanth's movie.

Also Read | Killers of The Flower Moon Teaser Trailer Out: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Starrer Promises to Be a Spine-Chilling Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

https://twitter.com/rajinikanth/status/1659183964295401472/photo/1

The film 'Lal Saalam' was launched with a pooja ceremony last year on November 5. Sharing pictures from the event, Aishwarya wrote on her Twitter page: "When your FATHER trusts in you.. When you believe GOD is by you. MIRACLES happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears (sic)."

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2023: Bollywood Diva Stuns in Shimmery Emerald Green Outfit at the Prestigious Event (View Pic).

The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. It will have music scored by AR Rahman.

The first poster shows Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai walking in the middle of what is believed to be communal riots in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1993. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)