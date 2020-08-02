London [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): A group of more than 700 members of the UK music community, including artists, managers, executives at record companies, agencies, the live music industry, in addition to creatives like songwriters and producers, have come together to sign a letter pledging to combat division and hate.

According to Variety, citing instances of anti-Semitism, like British rapper Wiley's recent Twitter rant, islamophobia, xenophobia, homophobia and transphobia as well as "systemic racism and racial inequality highlighted by continued police brutality in America," the signatories declare, "We are at our worst when we attack one another."

Variety reported that among the artists endorsing the open letter titled "#NoSilenceInMusic" are pop band- The 1975, singer Lewis Capaldi, Lily Allen, Niall Horan, Rita Ora, Violet Skies, Westlife, Years & Years and Yungblud.

Top executives from across the industry are also well-represented, including Island Records CEO Darcus Bease, CAA co-head Emma Banks, Warner/Chappell CEO and co-chair Guy Moot, Hipgnosis Songs' Merck Mercuriadis and Modest Management's Richard Griffiths.

Companies, agencies and management firms who also attached their names include the three major label groups, Sony Music, Warner Music and Universal Music Group, along with Capitol, Domino, EMI Records, TaP Music, UTA and X-Ray Touring, as well as songwriter Jimmy Napes and producer Nile Rodgers. (ANI)

