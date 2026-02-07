Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): A sequel to the 2024 hit 'Under Paris' is now in the works and has also found a new director to take the shark thriller forward.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is all set to move ahead with a follow-up to its popular French film Under Paris, which was released in 2024. The new movie will be directed by Alexandre Aja.

Also Read | Agni Chopra, Son of Vidhu Chopra and Anupama Chopra, Registers for PSL 2026 Auction as USA Cricketer.

The first instalment, titled Sous la Seine in French, was directed by Xavier Gens. It revolves around the story of a marine scientist who tries to stop a menacing shark that can live in fresh water and has entered the river in Paris. The shark begins to scare people in the city, especially during a major sports event that the mayor refuses to cancel.

Berenice Bejo played the lead role in the first film and is also expected to return for the sequel. Producer Vincent Roget is also coming back for the new project, according to THR.

Also Read | 'West Wing' Actor Timothy Busfield Indicted on 4 Counts of S*xual Contact With Child in New Mexico.

More details about the project remain under wraps, and the name of the writer for the sequel has not been shared.

Alexandre Aja is known for making horror and thriller films. The director has previously helmed popular thrillers including Haute Tension, The Hills Have Eyes, Piranha 3D, Crawl, and Never Let Go. Many of his films feature themes of danger, survival, and creatures. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)