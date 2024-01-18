New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Telangana BJP President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy felicitated the superhero film 'HanuMan' actor Teja Sajja at his residence in New Delhi.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Reddy shared few pictures with the actor and wrote, "Glad to have met the young talented actor of the 'Hanuman' movie, Shri @tejasajja123 Garu in New Delhi."

https://twitter.com/kishanreddybjp/status/1747690821573570962

The Union Minister also revealed that the makers of 'HanuMan' are donating Rs 5 from each ticket sold for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"The movie, besides being a super hit, has also joined the celebrations of Pran Prathista of Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, by donating Rs 5 from each ticket for the Bhavya Ram temple in Ayodhya," he added.

The film has minted Rs 100 crores worldwide till now.

Taking to Instagram, Sajja recently dropped a post and shared the film's massive collection.

He captioned the post, "My "Jersey" moment. Coincidentally my pose in this is also exactly the same."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2J-KKVhB56/

Thanking the Union Minister, Sajja wrote on X, "Respected sir I truly feel blessed Thanks a lot for your appreciation sir. Shri @kishanreddybjp garu #HanuMan."

https://twitter.com/tejasajja123/status/1747822122859102230

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the superhero film stars Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in the lead roles.

The film was released on January 12 and received a good response from the fans.

Talking about the film Teja Sajja earlier told ANI, "The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion. This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaasaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film." (ANI)

