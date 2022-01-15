Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): The makers of 'Unpaused: Naya Safar', unveiled a gripping trailer of the anthology on Saturday.

Following the overwhelming response of the first edition, 'Unpaused', which had premiered in 2020, the sequel of the Amazon Original anthology will offer five Hindi short films, each delving uniquely into the relatable challenges that the pandemic has inflicted on everyone while stressing on the need to embrace a positive outlook as everyone welcomes the New Year.

Also Read | Producers Guild Awards 2022: George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy to Receive Milestone Honour at the Annual Ceremony.

Vignettes of raw human emotions like love, longing, fear and friendship have been sensitively brought to life by filmmakers such as Shikha Makan, Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM and Nagraj Manjule.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni and Priyanshu Painyuli among others, 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' is a heartfelt reminder that there is always light at the end of the dark tunnel, as beautifully depicted in the trailer.

Also Read | Verses of War: Vivek Anand Oberoi Shares the Teaser of His Upcoming Short Film as He Pays Tribute to the Soldiers on Indian Army Day 2022 (Watch Video).

The short films in the anthology include:

'Teen Tigada' directed by Ruchir Arun, starring Saqib Saleem, Ashish Verma and Sam Mohan.

Ruchir Arun, director, 'Teen Tigada', said " 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' anthology boasts of compelling narratives, showcasing a multitude of emotions and we're really excited to bring our film as part of this anthology. With Teen Tigada, our effort was to highlight the threshold of human emotions, amidst the tribulations of an ongoing pandemic which hit us like a storm."

'The Couple' directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Taking about 'The Couple', director Nupur Asthana shared, "Layoffs were a glaring reality of the pandemic that hit professionals very hard the world over, leaving them uncertain and demotivated. 'The Couple' captures the emotional upheaval and complexities caused by such a professional setback and how it impacts personal relationships between two people altering their realities.

'Gond Ke Laddu' directed by Shikha Makan, starring Neena Kulkarni, Darshana Rajendran and Lakshvir Singh Saran.

Sharing their inspiration for the story, Shikha Makan, director, said, "The pandemic has affected one and all in ways that are unexpected and uncalled for. We all worry for our loved ones living far away and look for means to connect and care for them even from a distance. And sometimes we find connections with strangers too. The idea of 'Gond Ke Laddu' was to showcase the spectrum of human bonds, but with a twist."

'War Room' directed by Ayappa KM, starring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rasika Agashe, Purnanand Wandhekar and Sharvari Deshpande.

Ayappa KM, director of 'War Room', opened up about the tale, sharing, "'War Room' showcases the vulnerability of frontline workers who encountered unfavourable situations during the outbreak of the pandemic. This is a gripping story that unravels a different facet of human emotion in duress and I owe it to the entire team for bringing it alive so beautifully."

Vaikunth' directed by Nagraj Manjule, starring Arjun Karche and Hanumant Bhandari.

Nagraj Manjule, director, 'Vaikunth', said "'Unpaused: Naya Safar' anthology reflects on a range of emotions with each of its films, and 'Vaikunth' adds on to this with a unique balance of gloom and hope, peppered with unpredictability."

Amazon Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' on January 21, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)