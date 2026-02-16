Manama [Bahrain], February 16 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Monday said that the visit of Indian Naval Ship Surat to Bahrain reaffirmed India's commitment to regional maritime security and strengthened operational cooperation with multinational forces.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson said the ship's engagements during the visit enhanced coordination and information-sharing.

Also Read | Pakistan Gold Rate Today, February 16, 2026: Wondering What Is the Gold Rate in Pakistan? Check 22K & 24K Prices of Yellow Metal Here.

"Indian Naval Ship Surat's visit to Bahrain underscored India's commitment to regional maritime security. Productive engagements with the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) enhanced operational synergy, strengthened information-sharing frameworks, and reaffirmed our collective resolve to safeguard global sea lanes," the Navy said.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2023321766840689077

Also Read | BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi: Temple Celebrates Its 2nd Anniversary in UAE, Welcomes Over 40 Lakh Visitors From 100 Countries.

During the visit, INS Surat interacted with the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a multinational naval partnership headquartered in Bahrain that promotes security, stability, and prosperity across international waters.

The Navy said the engagements were aimed at boosting interoperability and reinforcing collective efforts to ensure safe and secure sea lanes, particularly in strategically significant maritime regions.

In other maritime developments, the Chief of the Hellenic Navy, Vice Admiral Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns in the national capital on Monday. Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi welcomed his Greek counterpart upon his arrival at South Block.

Earlier on Sunday, India prepared to host the International Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN, and the Indian Navy welcomed naval ships from Thailand, Australia, and Sri Lanka.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command said, "Welcome! | Indian Navy welcomes HTMS Krabi, an offshore patrol vessel of the Royal Thai Navy, on her arrival at #Visakhapatnam to participate in #IFR2026_India and #MILAN2026, as navies from across the world assemble for the International Fleet Review."

Welcoming the Australian Navy, it said, "Welcome! From across the ocean to the shores of #Visakhapatnam- HMAS Warramunga, a frigate of the Royal Australian Navy, joins #IFR2026_India and #MILAN2026, reinforcing our strong professional maritime ties."Underlining the close regional maritime ties, the Eastern Naval Command welcomed Sri Lankan Navy ships and said, "Welcome! SLNS Nandi Mitra and SLNS Sagara of the Sri Lanka Navy arrive at #Visakhapatnam to join #IFR2026_India and #MILAN2026, reinforcing our close regional maritime ties."

The International Fleet Review (IFR), one of the largest naval events in independent India, is set to feature 71 ships, including 19 foreign warships, with representation from 65 nations during the Milan exercise.

The IFR will be reviewed by the President at sea on February 18. A total of 71 ships will be participating in the event, arranged in six lines, including 19 foreign warships and 45 vessels from the Indian Navy. The remaining ships comprise the Coast Guard, Merchant Navy, and research vessels.

The Milan exercises, which began in 1995 with just four countries, have now expanded to involve 65 navies worldwide. India is set to host Milan 2026 once again. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)