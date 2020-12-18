Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): American musician Taylor Hanson and wife Natalie welcomed their seventh child, Maybellene, Alma Joy Hanson recently.

According to Fox News, the 37-year-old musician announced via Instagram on Thursday (local time) that he and his wife Natalie have welcomed their seventh child together.

Hanson shared a sweet image of him holding the new-born. "Meet our baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy, born Dec 7th 2020," he wrote in the caption. "7 is a beautiful number."

Natalie also shared a picture of the little one in front of what appeared to be a Christmas tree.

The post read, "Maybellene Alma Joy Hanson.12.7.20."

The couple got plenty of love and congratulations from fans in the comments of their posts.

"Life is soooo beautiful and wonderous!!" wrote one.

"I have no idea why this made me so gleefully emotional, but congratulations to you and your family God bless!"

"Also, I LOVE the word ALMA! It means 'Soul' in Portuguese! And Joy! May she bring you all a lot of joy!" said another.

A third added: "Congratulations!! What a beautiful baby and beautiful name!!"As per Fox News, the Hanson frontman and his wife are also parents to 18-year-old Jordan Ezra, 15-year-old Penelope Anne, 14-year-old River Samuel, 12-year-old Viggo Moriah, 8-year-old Wilhelmina Jane and 1-year-old Claude Indiana Emmanuel.

The 'MMMBop' singer announced that he and Natalie were expecting back in September in an Instagram photo featuring the pair holding hands in a field, Natalie's growing baby bump visible.

"The best kind of unexpected," he said in the caption. "Number seven coming this December."The 36-year-old, Natalie shared a similar image shortly afterwards.

"Biggest little surprise in a long time. Baby number seven coming this December" read her caption.

"Our family is thrilled to be welcoming a new member later this year. More than ever, we are especially grateful for this fresh wave of joy," Hanson said in a statement to People magazine at the time. (ANI)

