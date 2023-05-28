New Delhi [India] May 28 (ANI): Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on inaugurating the new parliament building on May 28. The renowned classical musician called it a 'historic day' for the country.

He wrote in the caption, "Many congratulations to the Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji on inaugurating the new parliament building. A historic day for India!! #MyParliamentMyPride."

https://twitter.com/AAKSarod/status/1662802424443305985?cxt=HHwWgoDQidj_upMuAAAA

PM Modi, who inaugurated the new parliament today (May 28) also twitted, "The new Parliament House is a reflection of the aspirations of new India."

After performing puja, Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber next to the Speaker's chair. During the ceremony, PM Modi also performed sashtang pranam as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol'. The Sengol marked the transfer of power from the British to the Indians in 1947.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

The old parliament building was circular while the new building is triangular. Arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber. (ANI)

