Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso, took his last breath on December 15, Sunday, in San Francisco at the age of 73. Bollywood celebrities and prominent figures from various fields have expressed their sorrow and paid heartfelt tributes to the late artist.

The Padma Bhushan and Grammy Award winner, Zakir Hussain died due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, as confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family.

Also Read | Ustad Zakir Hussain Remembered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi; PM Writes, 'A True Genius Who Brought Indian Classical Music to the World' (View Post).

Mourning his loss, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote that he was shocked and heartbroken by the passing of the tabla maestro.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "The rhythm of a maestro can never be muted. RIP Zakir Hussain Sahab. Shocked and heartbroken by his passing, his legacy will live on in every beat."

Also Read | 'KBC 16': Kannada Actor Shiva Rajkumar To Appear on Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Show Before His Surgery in the US?.

https://x.com/bajpayeemanoj/status/1868527952297943325?s=48&t=pGU8BerQmkbmBgzLSg580g

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari remembered the sound produced by Zakir Hussain through tabla and called it 'divine.'

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "The sound of the divine..the sound within. Rest in peace Ustaad Saab. May rhythm dance with eternally."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDoL1IIS5Zq/?img_index=1

Dia Mirza also offered her condolences to the family of Zakir Hussain. The "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" actress shared a beautiful photo of Zakir Hussain in which he was seen smiling while playing the tabla.

She wrote, "When he played his inner light shone so bright! His joy embraced us all... we experienced divinity. He would make us laugh and enchant us with his humility, grace and wisdom... his childlike enthusiasm was infectious and his respect for all artists was unparalleled. There is only ONE and we will forever be grateful for his legacy of love, laughter and kindness. The maestro who's golden heartbeat will forever enliven our hearts. Ustad Zakir Hussain you are loved and will always be remembered with utmost respect. Deepest condolences to all his loved ones. And deepest gratitude to him. Om Shanti"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDoGVJmoXfg/

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar expressed his gratitude to the tabla maestro for his music.

"One of the greatest artists of our time is no more. Thank you Zakir bhai, for all the joy you brought to the world through your music and your humanity. RIP. Deepest condolences to the family." wrote Farhan Akhtar.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh, have also offered their condolences to Hussian's family.

Zakir Hussain's contributions to music were recognized by numerous prestigious awards over the years, including the Padma Shri (1988) and Padma Bhushan (2002) from the Indian government, as well as four Grammy Awards.

His excellence in Indian classical music was honoured by the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, and in 2014, he received the National Heritage Fellowship, the highest honour for traditional artists in the United States.

As news of his death spread, tributes poured in from across the globe. Musicians, artists, and fans alike mourned the loss of a man whose music not only transcended borders but also united people of diverse cultures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)