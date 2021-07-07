Dehradun, Jul 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Describing the death of the thespian as an irreparable loss for the Indian film world, Dhami prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.

Loved and revered by millions, the legendary actor died at the age of 98 at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)