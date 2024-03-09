Los Angeles [US], March 9 (ANI): Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough are set to host The Oscars Red Carpet Show, the official lead-in to the 96th Oscars on March 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This marks Hudgens' third consecutive year hosting the official Oscars pre-show, with Hough joining the actress for the first time. The 30-minute special will highlight nominees, performers and presenters and give viewers a multiview experience of red-carpet arrivals at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Before the official pre-show, ABC News will screen a live Oscars pre-show, Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!. The pre-show coverage will be available on ABC News Live until the commencement of the Oscar ceremony.

ABC News anchor and World News Tonight weekend anchor Linsey Davis and Good Morning America weekend co-anchor and World News Tonight weekend anchor Whit Johnson will host live from the red carpet.

The event will feature Academy Awards ceremony previews, live conversations with nominees and presenters, and an exclusive preview of the Governors Ball after-party. GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, as well as veteran ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, ABC News contributors Kelley Carter and Mike Muse, Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis, and celebrity stylist Joe Zee, will join Davis and Johnson for their Oscar reporting debut.

On Monday morning after the Oscars broadcast, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will present Live with Kelly and Mark from the Dolby Theatre, which will feature Sebastian Maniscalco, Elaith Welteroth, Jesse Palmer and a musical performance from Andy Grammer

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

