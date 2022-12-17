Our beloved Gabriella turned a year older this month and shared a cheerful picture from her bash. Vanessa Hudgens recently took to Instagram to express gratitude to her fans for showering her with wishes on her big day with a colourful snap. "Thanks for all the birthday love," the 34-year-old wrote in the caption. Vanessa Hudgens Birthday: Most Stunning Red Carpet Appearances of the Actress (View Pics).

The High School Musical actor was seen wearing a blue coloured feathery dress with white heels and a bunch of balloons in her hand. Several celebrities and actors took to the comment section to wish the Spring Breakers actor. "Happy Birthday beautiful!" media personality Paris Hilton wrote. "Happy birthday pretty!!!!!" actor Rachel Zegler wrote.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

Modern Family actor Sarah Hyland simply wrote, "GORGINA". Hyland had earlier taken to Instagram to wish The Princess Switch actor with a throwback image from her wedding. Vanessa Hudgens Debuts New Look.

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland)

"Happy birthday to my other Sagittarius half! Over a decade of celebrating each other and I'm still obsessed with our wild adventures through life. I'm so grateful to have had someone like you by my side on my wedding day I love you so much my Shushi!!!" she wrote in the caption. Hudgens was last seen in the Eamon O'Rourke film Asking for It. She is set to appear in the upcoming drama film Downtown Owl.