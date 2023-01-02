Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on Tuesday, shared a picture from his jungle safari along with actor Varun Dhawan, Mohit Marwah and designer Kunal Rawal. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared the picture which he captioned, "Chaar Mastane Chale 2023 Manane !!!." Best Actors of 2022 in Bollywood: Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and More – Check Out 10 Actors Who Won Our Hearts With Their Performances This Year! (LatestLY Exclusive).

In the picture, Arjun could be seen posing with Varun, Mohit, and Kunal in a car. For the New Year celebration, Varun, Arjun and Mohit headed to Ranthambore, Rajasthan. Varun recently shared a video in which he shared how is exploring the wildlife of India. He dropped a video in which he is seen having a gala time as he goes sightseeing, spotting several animals including tiger. Janhvi Kapoor’s Shocked Expression on Hearing Varun Dhawan Say ‘Blowjob’ During FC Actors’ Roundtable Will Leave You Amused! (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's upcoming film Kuttey along with Tabu, Radhika Madan and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023. Varun will be next seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming social drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor and will also be making his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming web series which is an Indian instalment of the spy series Citadel. Created by the ace filmmakers Raj and DK, the upcoming local spy series will be launched exclusively on Prime Video.

