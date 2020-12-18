New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani expressed happiness as they reunited with each other on the sets of Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' after the former's recovery from Covid.

The shoot for the film had halted earlier this month when Dhawan and senior actor Neetu Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus.

Both Advani and Dhawan took to Instagram to share a selfie in which they are seen wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against Covid.

"And we are back #JugJuggJeeyo with my partner in health," the Kabir Singh actor wrote in the caption.

The 'Coolie No. 1' actor also penned down a similar caption and termed Advani as his "praying partner."

Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' hosts an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. (ANI)

