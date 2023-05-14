Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Mother's Day turned out to be even more special for TV couple Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth as they celebrated baby showers with friends and families on Sunday.

For the celebration, Ishita opted for a pink saree. She matched the saree with temple jewellery and adorned her bun with flowers. Vatsal was dressed in a white kurta and Pyjama. The couple were all smiles for the camera. The parents-to-be exude love and warmth as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Vatsal also kissed the baby bump of Ishita, giving the paps a moment to capture.

Kajol, who is close to Ishita and Vatsal, attended the ceremony. Kajol wore a yellow-coloured baggy kurta teaming it with the same coloured pants. Ishita's elder sister Tanushree Dutta also attended the ceremony.

Ishita announced her pregnancy news on March 31 with an Instagram post. She dropped a few silhouette pictures in which the couple is seen posing at the beach.

The news of Ishita's pregnancy broke out when she appeared at the airport flaunting her baby bump. She looked absolutely gorgeous and radiated the pregnancy glow. The actress also smiled and waved at the paps. However, she did not make any official statement on social media at that time.

Ishita and Vatsal tied knot in 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar'. (ANI)

