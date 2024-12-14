Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Following Allu Arjun's return home after being granted interim bail, friends and relatives from the film industry gathered at his residence to meet the 'Pushpa' star.

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his latest film last week. He was released on interim bail by the Telangana High Court on Saturday morning.

Among the celebrities who visited the actor was the 'Kshana Kshanam' star Daggubati Venkatesh.

In visuals circulating online, Venkatesh was seen entering Allu Arjun's house in the evening, dressed in a black shirt.

Earlier in the day, actors Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya greeted Allu Arjun with a warm hug.

Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha, also visited Allu Arjun's Jubilee Hills residence to meet her nephew.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' director Sukumar were spotted at the actor's residence, seen conversing and embracing him outdoors.

After his release from jail, Allu Arjun addressed the media, saying:

"I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened."

The incident leading to Allu Arjun's arrest occurred during a chaotic scene at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, where the actor attended the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

A massive crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. The situation escalated when Allu Arjun waved to fans from the sunroof of his vehicle.

Police allege that this action contributed to the chaos, resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi, while her son sustained injuries.

Authorities claim that the actor's security team pushed the crowd to clear a path for his vehicle, despite being aware of the risks posed by the large gathering.

Allu Arjun's latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is currently breaking box office records. (ANI)

