Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the first look of its upcoming psychological thriller 'Verity' at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, offering audiences a glimpse into a dark, layered story adapted from a bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film marks his reunion with Anne Hathaway following their recent collaboration on 'The Idea of You'.

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As per Deadline, 'Verity' centres on Lowen Ashleigh, played by Dakota Johnson, a struggling writer hired to complete a successful book series after its original author, Verity Crawford (Hathaway), is left incapacitated.

The studio showcased a "for-the-room only" trailer at CinemaCon, teasing a tense and unsettling narrative.

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As per Deadline, the footage, Lowen arrives at the Crawford home and is visibly shaken upon seeing Verity's condition. "Can she speak? Does she know what's going on?" Lowen asks, as she begins preparing to take over the writing process.

Jeremy Crawford, portrayed by Josh Hartnett, reassures her, saying that if anyone were to continue Verity's work, he would want it to be someone the author respected. However, the trailer hints at deeper, more disturbing layers. As Lowen settles into the house, she uncovers an unfinished manuscript that may reveal chilling truths about Verity, while also becoming increasingly entangled in a complicated dynamic with Jeremy, as per Deadline.

The film also features Ismael Cruz Cordova and Brady Wagner in supporting roles. 'Verity' is slated for a theatrical release on October 2. (ANI)

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