New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Hollywood golden era star Kim Novak, known for her roles in Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo" and films like "Picnic" and "Man with the Golden Arm", has been awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, to be held from August 27 to September 6.

Novak, who is 92, is counted among the last of the great glamorous movie stars of the golden era, who was the No. 1 box office star in the world in '58, ‘59' and '60.

Her best known role internationally is in Hitchcock's 1958 hit "Vertigo", which saw her in a double role opposite James Stewart.

Novak's other movies that are counted among classics are "Picnic" (1955,) "The Man with the Golden Arm" (1955), "Pal Joey" (1957,) and "Bell, Book and Candle" (1958).

The decision to honour Novak was made by the Board of Directors of La Biennale, upon recommendation of the Artistic Director of the Festival, Alberto Barbera, according to a press release on the festival's official website.

In a statement Novak said she is "deeply, deeply touched" to receive the prestigious Golden Lion Award from the "enormously respected" film festival.

"To be recognized for my body of work at this time in my life is a dream come true. I will treasure every moment I spend in Venice. It will fill my heart with joy," she said.

Barbera called Novak one of the most beloved icons of an entire era of Hollywood films.

"She never refrained from criticizing the studio system, choosing her roles, who she let into her private life and even her name... Independent and nonconformist, she created her own production company and went on strike to renegotiate a salary that was much lower than that of her male co-stars," Barbera said.

