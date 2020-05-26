Entertainment News | Vicky Kaushal Has Perfect 'response' to Handshakes, High-fives

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The more social distancing is maintained, lesser are the chances to spread the coronavirus! Amid this situation, actor Vicky Kaushal has come up with a perfect 'response' to handshakes and high fives.

The 32-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram- from his training section.

Also Read | Helena Bonham Carter Birthday: 5 Brilliant Trasnformations for Her Roles That Stunned Us.

However, the star has connected the video - where he is seen defending himself from the punches thrown by his trainer--as his 'response' to handshakes and high fives.

The 'Raazi' actor captioned the post as: "My response to handshakes and high fives."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 9 Fame Mandana Karimi Dismisses Rumours of Testing Positive for COVID-19.

Lately, Kaushal has been sharing updates of his quarantine activities on social media.

Earlier, Vicky reminisced his usual routine during pre-Covid days and posted a picture of himself enjoying a horse ride.

He posted the picture on Instagram in which he is seen sitting on a beautiful brown horse wearing a black coloured jacket.

The 'Manmarziyan' actor is currently staying indoors at his Mumbai based house ever since the imposition of coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)